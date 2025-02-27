NAP Regional Committee takes action against unregistered Afghan Refugees in Mirpur

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 27th Feb, 2025) Regional Committee of National Action Plan (NAP) in its high level meeting held on Thursday with Mirpur Commissioner Chaudhry Mukhtar Hussain in the chair decided to gear up the implementation of the NAP in all three districts of Mirpur division.

According to Commissioner office, the Committee attended among others by Deputy Inspector General Police Dr Liaqat Ali, officers of Pak Army and security agencies, DC Mirpur Yasir Riaz, DC Bhimber Mirza Arshad Mahmood Jaral, DC Kotli Major Nasir Rafiq, SSP Mirpur Khawar Ali Shaukat, SSP Bhimber Chaudhry Muhammad Amin, SSP Kotli Adeel Ahmed and others.

The meeting decided to take legal action against unregistered Afghan nationals reportedly residing in various areas of Mirpur division.

The meeting also decided to ensure the return process of illegally residing Afghans to improve and strengthen the security of foreigners, implement the Loudspeaker Act, improve the law and order situation in all the three districts against money laundering, ensure the safety of hydropower projects and to improve the handling of cases in the anti-terrorism court.

The NAP Regional Committee on this occasion reiterated that the implementation of the National Action Plan will be consolidated and all possible steps will be taken to strengthen internal security.

Addressing the meeting, the Commissioner praised the efforts of Pakistan Army for providing opportunities to the young generation in the field of sports for a better future.

He especially thanked GOC 23 Division Jhelum with special reference to the cricket tournament in Bhimber arranged by AK-4 Brigade and the football tournament in Kotli organized by 3 AK Brigade.

The Commissioner directed the civil administrative officers in the division to take stringent measures to improve the law and order situation besides to give the young generation an ample opportunity to participate in constructive activities.

Mukhtar further emphasized that the government officers should take full interest in performing their duties so as to ensure the safety of the public and to continue the implementation of the welfare agenda of the state in an efficient manner.

