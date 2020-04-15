UrduPoint.com
Naqsh Demands Release Of IOK Prisoners

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 04:30 PM

In Indian Occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leader, Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, Wednesday expressed concern over the increase in miseries of Kashmiri people due to the continued lockdown for the past several months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :In Indian Occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leader, Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, Wednesday expressed concern over the increase in miseries of Kashmiri people due to the continued lockdown for the past several months.

Muhammad Yousuf Naqash in a media interview in Srinagar, said the people of the territory were facing a shortage of daily commodities and medicine due to the ongoing lockdown, which has been further intensified due to the outbreak of coronavirus,Kashmir Media Service reported.

At a time, he added, when people imprisoned for committing serious crimes were being released worldwide in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, India has not released thousands of political activists from Kashmir, who are languishing in jails across India and in the occupied territory.

He demanded immediate release of all Kashmiri prisoners to save them from the contagious virus.

Muhammad Yousuf Naqash expressed solidarity with the victims of the coronavirus and their families and asked people to take all preventive measures to save themselves from getting affected from the virus.

