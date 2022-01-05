UrduPoint.com

Nation Expresses Solidarity With Kashmiris On Right To Self-determination Day

January 05, 2022

The Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and across the world observed the "Right to Self-Determination Day", Wednesday, to reaffirm their resolve to continue their freedom struggle till they achieve their right to self-determination

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :The Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and across the world observed the "Right to Self-Determination Day", Wednesday, to reaffirm their resolve to continue their freedom struggle till they achieve their right to self-determination.

It was on this day in 1949 when the UN Security Council passed a resolution supporting the Kashmiris' right to decide their future by themselves through UN-sponsored plebiscite.

Various activities including rallies, seminars and conferences were organized in Azad Kashmir, Pakistan and across the world.

Speakers sought the intervention by the international community to save the Kashmiris from extermination by the fascist Modi regime.

Despite rain and shivering cold, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference held protest demonstrations and marches in Islamabad, other cities of Pakistan and all districts headquarters of Azad Kashmir including Muzaffarabad, today.

Addressed to the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, APHC-AJK presented a memorandum in the office of UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan in Islamabad.

President Dr Arif Alvi said India was on path to self-destruction with its Hindutva policy targeting all minorities as it was vainly planning to suppress the Kashmiris' struggle for their right to self-determination with barbaric steps.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on the occasion urged the international community, especially the United Nations, to take action on India's war crimes in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

"The international community, especially the UN must take action on India's war crimes and the crimes against humanity in IIOJK, as Kashmiris continue to reject and resist Indian occupation and oppression", Imran Khan said in a twitter post on the occasion of Right to Self-Determination Day.

Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi called upon the United Nations General Assembly to request an advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice to characterize the Kashmir situation as an uncompleted decolonialization process and to recognize the legal force of the Security Council's resolution calling for a plebiscite of the people of Kashmir so that the occupied people of Kashmir determine their own future.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in his message on right to self-determination day for Kashmiris said Peaceful resolution to the core issue of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K) can ensure durable peace in South Asia as it is incumbent upon the international community to play its role so that the oppressed Kashmiris could exercise their right of self-determination.

President Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry said India has unconstitutionally issued fake domiciles to 4.2 million Hindus in a vicious attempt to change the demographics of illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Federal Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur said that India was the first one to take the Kashmir issue to the United Nations but now it was playing tactics deliberately to linger on the longstanding dispute between the two nuclear powers.

Pakistan will continue to extend moral, diplomatic and political support to the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir until they realize their right to self-determination in accordance with the UN resolutions, Ambassador Munir Akram said in a message released in New York.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain urged the United Nations Security Council to fulfill its promises with Kashmiris.

In a message on the occasion of Kashmiris Right to Self Determination Day he reiterated commitment of Pakistan to continue providing political, diplomatic and moral support to the Kashmiris till their right to self determination and other due rights were not recognized by Indian forces.

National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf said that the United Nations and international community must hold India accountable for its crimes against humanity in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Wednesday that Indian Armed Forces were continuously committing worst state terrorism against innocent Kashmiris in Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir.

The all Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leaders have called upon the United Nations to resolve the Kashmir dispute by implementing its resolutions that granted the Kashmiris their right to self-determination,In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The leaders in their statements issued in connection with the Kashmiris' Right to Self-Determination Day, being observed today, deplored that the failure of the UN to hold India accountable for its brutalities in IIOJK had resulted in the continued sufferings of the people of the occupied territory.

The Youth Forum for Kashmir (YKF) organized a day long activity at Centaurus Mall, Islamabad, to mark Right to Self-Determination Day.

Kashmiris around the world are observing this Right to Self-Determination Day to make the international community realize that their promise to the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) remains unfulfilled.

