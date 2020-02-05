UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nation Observed One Minute Silence On Kashmir Solidarity Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 hours ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 11:45 AM

Nation observed one minute silence on Kashmir Solidarity Day

A one minute silence was observed across Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday as nation observed Kashmir Solidarity Day to pay tributes to the people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir for their struggle against the decades-long Indian occupation in the disputed region

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :A one minute silence was observed across Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday as nation observed Kashmir Solidarity Day to pay tributes to the people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir for their struggle against the decades-long Indian occupation in the disputed region.

Mass rallies, symposia, peace walks conventions and meetings are being held across the country to draw world attention towards the the plight of the oppressed Kashmiri people in the occupied valley.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir

Recent Stories

Firm belief is Kashmir will be free: Imran Khan

7 minutes ago

Ahmed Zeb wins Kashmir Day Cycle Race

1 minute ago

Sindh governor, Chief Minister participate in rall ..

1 minute ago

National Highway Authority holds rally in connecti ..

1 minute ago

We will expose India's fake claims of secular and ..

1 minute ago

Kashmir Solidarity day observed

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.