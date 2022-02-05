Nation stands by oppressed Kashmiris: Commissioner

Commissioner Sargodha Nabil Javed has said that every member of the Pakistani nation is with the oppressed Kashmiri brothers and their political, moral and diplomatic support for the independence of Kashmir will continue

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :Commissioner Sargodha Nabil Javed has said that every member of the Pakistani nation is with the oppressed Kashmiri brothers and their political, moral and diplomatic support for the independence of Kashmir will continue.

Addressing a seminar, after a rally to express solidarity with the innocent people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) here on Saturday, the commissioner said 5th of February is the day to show solidarity with Kashmiris and expose the brutal face of India before the world.

He said India has set an abominable example of human rights violations in IIOJK.

He added that the entire Pakistani nation is standing by Kashmiri brethren and sisters in their struggle for right to self-determination.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Asghar Joyia also spoke and stated that the international community should play its role to get resolved the Kashmir issue. The silence of the international community on this issue is shocking, he maintained.

On this occasion, a walk was also held to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

The participants, majority of civil society workers, were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogan in support of innocent Kashmiris.