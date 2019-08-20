National Book Foundation to organize 'Kashmir Solidarity Seminar' on Aug 22

National Book Foundation (NBF) would organize "Kashmir Solidarity Seminar" on August 22 to highlight the plight of oppressed people in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :National Book Foundation (NBF) would organize "Kashmir Solidarity Seminar" on August 22 to highlight the plight of oppressed people in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

Minister for Federal education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood would be the chief guest on the occasion.

Managing Director NBF Inamul Haq Javeid and other eminent scholars would participate in the seminar to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren. The books written on Kashmir would be displayed at the seminar.

Prominent writers and scholars would also highlight the importance of books written on Kashmir.