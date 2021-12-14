National Front pays rich tributes to martyrs of Rangreth, others

The Jammu and Kashmir, National Front (JKNF) on Tuesday paid rich tributes to the three youth martyred in fake encounter by Indian occupation forces in Rangreth Srinagar and Kakapora, Pulwama

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :The Jammu and Kashmir, National Front (JKNF) on Tuesday paid rich tributes to the three youth martyred in fake encounter by Indian occupation forces in Rangreth Srinagar and Kakapora, Pulwama.

In a statement issued here JKNF spokesman Shafiq-ur-Rehman while condemning the killing of two youth in a fake encounter in Rangreth said that bloodbath of innocent Kashmiris was a part of India's nefarious designs to change the demographic complexion of Kashmir by turning Muslim majority in the state into a minority.

Hailing the sacrifices of the Kashmir youth, the spokesman said that youth of Kashmir have been sacrificing their lives to set their motherland free from the clutches of Indian bondage.

He said that the unprecedented sacrifices rendered by the youth would never go waste.

Expressing solidarity with the bereaved families, he said the day was not far when these sacrifices of the Kashmiri youth would yield results. Reiterating Kashmiris' pledge to take the ongoing freedom struggle to its logical conclusion he said that Indian oppression and suppression won't deter Kashmiris from pursuing their noble cause.

The spokesman also condemned the arrest of Hurriyet leader, Mushtaq-ul-Islam and demanded immediate release of all political prisoners languishing in different jails.