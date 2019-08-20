Nationalist Kashmiri political groups lambastes India

Lambasting India for revoking special status of the Indian occupied part of the internationally acknowledged disputed Himalayan state, the AJK based nationalist political parties have announced to form their joint forum with the name of Peoples National Alliance to step up the struggle for achievement of the birth right of self determination besides to apprise external world of the increased human rights abuses in Indian occupied Jammu Kashmir

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) : Lambasting India for revoking special status of the Indian occupied part of the internationally acknowledged disputed Himalayan state, the AJK based nationalist political parties have announced to form their joint forum with the name of Peoples National Alliance to step up the struggle for achievement of the birth right of self determination besides to apprise external world of the increased human rights abuses in Indian occupied Jammu Kashmir.

This was announced by Raja Zulfiqar Ahmed Advocate, Chairman of the newly-formed J&K Peoples National Alliance (JKPNA) at a news conference late Monday. He was flanked by other leaders of the JKPNA including Liaqat Hayat and Afzal Sulehriya who also spoke to the media elaborating prime objectives of the formation of the alliance.

Unveiling the future course of action by the JKPNA for gearing up the Kashmir freedom movement both at home and abroad, Raja said that the JKPNA has in its detailed deliberation meeting participated by all Kashmiri nationalist political groups based in AJK, GB and Pakistan, held in Rawalakot the other day, have decided to launched "Quit Jammu Kashmir Movement" especially in view of the nefarious action of India scraping the special status of the world-acknowledged disputed Jammu & Kashmir state. "The times has come for every kashmiri to stand up against the global conspiracies being hatched to hurt the historic entity, unity and integrity of all parts of the disputed Jammu & Kashmir State", he observed.

Raja Zulfiqar continued that launching the 'Quit Jammu & Kashmir Movement" in all parts of the state will be aimed at to apprise the external world of the urgency of the early grant of right of self determination to the people of Jammu Kashmir state to decide about their destiny in line with international norms and commitments. He announced that the first and inaugural protest demonstration under Quit Jammu & Kashmir Movement will be staged in AJK on August 26 under the auspices of the Jammu & Kashmir Peoples National Alliance.

Expressing grave concern over increased human rights violations being committed by the Indian occupying forces in Indian occupied Jammu Kashmir state, Raja Zulfiqar said that New Delhi have created a very dangerous situation not only for all the people of Jammu Kashmir state but also for the peace, stability and security of the region, South Asia. "The continuing human rights violations and long terms imprisonments of the political activists across the Indian held Jammu & Kashmir territory are also fueling the catastrophic situation being created by the Government of India", he observed.

He called upon the international community to help resolve Jammu & Kashmir issue entirely in line with the wishes and aspirations of the people of Jammu & Kashmir State.