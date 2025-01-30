Open Menu

Nawabzadi Alia Dilawar Khanji calls On AJK President Barrister Sultan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 30, 2025 | 11:57 PM

Nawabzadi Alia Dilawar Khanji, daughter of Nawab of Junagadh and former Governor of Sindh Nawab Dilawar Khanji, called on President Azad Jammu Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry at Jammu Kashmir House in the federal metropolis on Thursday, it was officially said

Speaking on the occasion, Barrister Chaudhry, while drawing parallels between the Kashmir issue and Junagadh, said that both states were illegally occupied by India soon after the partition of the Indian subcontinent, the AJK President's office said on Thursday. 

Condemning India's imperialistic presence in Kashmir and Junagadh as unlawful, he stressed the need for raising both issues effectively at the international level.

"We will have to fight together for the freedom of Kashmir and the state of Junagadh," he added.

Referring to rising tides of Hindu nationalism, xenophobia, and Islamophobia in Indian society, Barrister Chaudhry said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's decision to create Pakistan under the two-nation theory was absolutely right. He said that India under Modi's rule has turned into a fascist state where religious minorities were persecuted.

Speaking on the occasion, Nawabzadi Alia Dilawar Khanji thanked the AJK President for raising his voice for the freedom of the state of Junagadh and appreciated his efforts to highlight the Kashmir issue at the international level. 

She also invited President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry to visit Karachi, which he delightfully accepted.

She also presented the national emblem of the state of Junagadh to President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry on this occasion.

