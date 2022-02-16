UrduPoint.com

Nayeem Khan Urges World To Take Effective Cognizance Of Indian Brutalities In IIOJK

Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2022 | 12:23 PM

Nayeem Khan urges world to take effective cognizance of Indian brutalities in IIOJK

Condemning Modi government's belligerent policy towards Kashmir, incarcerated All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) senior leader Nayeem Ahmed Khan Wednesday urged the influential world governments to take effective cognizance of the fast deteriorating political and human rights' situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

In his message from Tihar Jail, the APHC leader, who has been languishing in the notorious prison for the past four years, said that India's racist regime whose hands were soaked with the blood of innocent Kashmiris was hell-bent on killing every voice of dissent in the region.

The ruthless suppression of dissent, killing spree of innocent civilians and a witch-hunt against civil society, rights activists and journalists speak volumes about the apartheid regime's repression, brutality and barbarism in Kashmir.

Khan lamented that extra-judicial killings, enforced disappearances, harassment and humiliation of common masses, arbitrary arrests, and attacks on rights defenders by the Indian occupation forces have become a new norm in the valley.

India, he said, has been using these colonial-era tactics to suppress Kashmiris' legitimate struggle for the right to self-determination.

He, however, maintained that the policy of oppression and suppression could not deter Kashmiris from pursuing their legitimate struggle for which they have rendered matchless sacrifices.

