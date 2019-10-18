UrduPoint.com
Nazaria-e-Pakistan Trust Expresses Solidarity With Kashmiris

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 08:32 PM

Nazaria-e-Pakistan Trust (NPT) on Friday held a demonstration to express solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :Nazaria-e-Pakistan Trust (NPT) on Friday held a demonstration to express solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The demonstration was held at Awain-i-Karkunan-e-Tehrik-e-Pakistan offices here.

The officer-bearers of NPT as well as Pakistan Movement Workers Trust and a large number of people belonging to different walks of life participated in the demonstration.

The participants were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans including "Kashmir Banay Ga Pakistan" and against Indian atrocities in Kashmiris.

They said sacrifices of innocent Kashmiris would not go waste.

