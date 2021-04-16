Lambasting anti-youth policies of the BJP-led fascist unlawful and forced Indian rule in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir State, the State's formerly long-term "power'' politics party the J and K National Conference Thursday staged protest demonstration, followed by a rally against New Delhi's forced and unlawful rule in IIOJK at a remote village of Pangore close to the working boundary in Marh area of occupied Jammu region, says a report reaching here Friday

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Lambasting anti-youth policies of the BJP-led fascist unlawful and forced Indian rule in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir State, the State's formerly long-term "power'' politics party the J and K National Conference Thursday staged protest demonstration, followed by a rally against New Delhi's forced and unlawful rule in IIOJK at a remote village of Pangore close to the working boundary in Marh area of occupied Jammu region, says a report reaching here Friday.

"BJP-backed "rule" in IIOJK - Jammu and Kashmir State has pushed Jammu Youth towards identity, culture crisis and sense of insecurity vis-a-vis jobs and land after 5th August 2019, when Princely state of Jammu and Kashmir was unilaterly divided into two "Union Territories and State of Jammu and Kashmir downgraded to ''Union Territory", tall promises were made at this time in Parliament of India", alleged Ajay Kumar Sadhotra Senior Leader National Conference and Former Minister while addressing protest rally, according to the report.

Later he said in a statement issued to the media in occupied Jammu, the NC leader said "people of Jammu are feeling betrayed by the BJP which, litterly, has pushed the people of Jammu especially Youth towards Identity and Culture crisis. It has also created atmosphere of insecurity among youth regarding jobs and land. Time has come, Jammu is going to lose its Identity and Culture and it will become like Delhi where it is difficult to find original Delhite. There will be huge influx from other parts of India and Jammu will certainly lose Identity, Culture and Jobs and Land", apprehended Mr. Sadhotra while bitterly criticizing the forced settlement of the Indian residents in the disputed IIOJK State, according to the report/ The report underlined that the NC leader further stated " Youth of Jammu and Kashmir is facing unprecedented unemployment and emphasized that effective remedial measure should be taken to provide employment to the Youth of Jammu and Kashmir it will instill confidence among youth.

He asserted that National Conference "Government" headed by then "Chief Ministers" Dr. Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah has got on spot recruitment of youth in Police done to give sense of belonging to remote, backward and border areas of the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir State as it is very difficult for these youth to compete with the urban competitors. At present youth is feeling disgusted, frustrated and deceived, aspirant youth of recruitment are sitting on Dharna, speaks of volumes of sense of neglect among Jammu Youth, he underlined.

"It has housed the hearts and minds of youth that BJP snatched the right and security of jobs given by Maharaja Bahadur Hari Singh Sahib and then constitution of India for being the State bearing special status under section 370 of the Indian constitution, he underlined and urged that it was high time that people of Jammu should raise their voice for their constitutional guarantee, jobs for the youth and to secure land. And also to protect and preserve the centuries-old heritage, identity and culture of Jammu otherwise coming generations will certainly curse.

In this function youth and parent bodies of Pangore Village were constituted to fight against injustice and abuse of rights of the youth of the disputed Jammu Kashmir State at the hands of the BJP-led fascist and extremist New Delhi's rule, the report added.