Neelum Valley Highway to boost local economy: AJK PM

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq announced on Monday that the quality construction of the Neelum Valley Highway is essential for the socio-economic development of the picturesque Neelum Valley.

Speaking at a reception in Phulwai and Sardari, the AJK PM emphasized that improved road infrastructure is crucial for the region's growth and progress.

He stated that the highway's construction would enhance tourism and create local job opportunities. To fund the project, the government reallocated development funds from other Constituencies.

He further said that Neelum Valley has received more funding than other areas to improve residents' lives.

PM highlighted the government's commitment to ensuring quality construction and issued a 15-day ultimatum to stakeholders to address issues with the highway's current condition.

The prime minister also mentioned that the completion of the Phoolwai project depends on the highway's progress, adding that there would be zero tolerance for corruption or misuse of public funds.

During his visit, AJK PM addressed students in Sardari, stressing the need for ample resources to upgrade educational institutions.

He expressed hope that better road infrastructure would help resolve staffing shortages in local schools and colleges.

The event was attended by various officials, including President of Muslim League-N Azad Kashmir Shah Ghulam Qadir and Senior Minister Colonel (Rtd) Waqar Ahmed Noor.

