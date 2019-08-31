NESPAK holds Kashmir solidarity rally

On the appeal of Prime Minister Imran Khan, NESPK held a rally to express solidarity with Kashmiris here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :On the appeal of Prime Minister Imran Khan , NESPK held a rally to express solidarity with Kashmiris here on Friday.

A large number of NESPAK employees led by Dr Tahir Hayat and Executive Vice President NESPAK took part in the rally.

The participants were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans for the freedom of Kashmir and chanting slogans against Indian forces' brutalities against the Kashmiris.

Addressing the rally, Dr Tahir paid homage to the sacrifices of the people of Kashmir.

He said those who were living either in Occupied Kashmir or Azad Kashmir were our brothers and sisters.

He urged the world to take note of atrocities by India in the Occupied Kashmir.

He said India was suppressing ingenious freedom struggle of the people of the Kashmir against occupation with the use of force and state terrorism.

The struggle of the Kashmiris for independence would be successful soon, he concluded.