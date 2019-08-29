NESPAK prepares design structure of new academic block GIK

National Engineering Services of Pakistan (NESPAK) has prepared the designs structure of the new academic block at Ghulam Ishaq Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology (GIK) Topi Swabi inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan on August 27

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :National Engineering Services of Pakistan (NESPAK) has prepared the designs structure of the new academic block at Ghulam Ishaq Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology (GIK) Topi Swabi inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan on August 27.

General Manager NESPAK, Aziz Aslam, Project Manager Zaki Aslam, architect Sheikh Waqas, Resident Engineer Khalid Bhatti, Sub Engineer Tauseef Shah Naqvi and electrical engineer Aftab Hanif were part of the team that prepared the design of the new academic block.

The NESPAK team briefed the prime minister about salient features of the state of the art project. The funding for the project provided by previous PTI led KP Government and was completed within stipulated time. It has been completed at a cost of more than one billion rupees.