UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Arrival Of 24 Fresh COVID-19 Positive Cases In AJK

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 11:49 PM

New arrival of 24 fresh COVID-19 positive cases in AJK

Azad Jammu Kashmir detected 24 fresh positive COVID-19 cases during last 24 hours raising tally to 1961 on Wednesday, according to AJK Health Authorities

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu Kashmir detected 24 fresh positive COVID-19 cases during last 24 hours raising tally to 1961 on Wednesday, according to AJK Health Authorities.

A the same time, the pandemic claimed another life in the State raising the death toll due to the virus to 48.

1328 patients out of total of 1961 tested positive in Azad Jammu Kashmir, have been discharged after complete recovery from various health facilities across the state so far, the state health authorities told media Wednesday night.

The State Health Services authorities confirmed the registration of 24 new cases in AJK � which include 09 in Muzaffarabad, 05 each in Poonch and Bagh, 03 in Mirpur and 02 in Bhimbher districts.

The pandemic has so far claimed a total of 48 persons died of the pandemic across AJK include 18 in Muzaffarabad, 05 in Poonch district, 05 in Mirpur, 07 in Bhimbher 06 in Bagh and 05 in Kotli, 02 in Neelam valley district.

Among a total of 585 patients tested positive, 523 housed in various home isolation outside their respective districts and rest of 62 patients admitted in various state-run hospital in different parts of Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

A total of 467 new cases suspected of the pandemic, were tested in entire Azad Jammu Kashmir on Wednesday.

According to the State Health Authorities a total of 23399 suspected cases from various parts of the State were sent for test, of which a total of 1991 positive cases detected across the State so far, the authorities said.

At the same time AJK Health authorities said in a statement late Tuesday a total of 20574 persons were tested negative for COVID-19.

A total of 58 Quarantine centers are constantly engaged in serving the pandemic-hit suspects for their recovery in all ten districts of Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

Related Topics

Died Jammu Same Muzaffarabad Mirpur Kotli Bagh Neelam Azad Jammu And Kashmir Media All From

Recent Stories

UAE telecom subscribers hit 22.111 mln by end of M ..

6 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed highlights importance of cyber ..

1 hour ago

Modon completes awarding of all infrastructure dev ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, King Abdullah of Jordan discuss ..

3 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima highlights fundamental role of cult ..

3 hours ago

PEMRA taking action on telecast of Indian channels ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.