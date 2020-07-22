New arrival of 24 fresh COVID-19 positive cases in AJK

Azad Jammu Kashmir detected 24 fresh positive COVID-19 cases during last 24 hours raising tally to 1961 on Wednesday, according to AJK Health Authorities

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu Kashmir detected 24 fresh positive COVID-19 cases during last 24 hours raising tally to 1961 on Wednesday, according to AJK Health Authorities.

A the same time, the pandemic claimed another life in the State raising the death toll due to the virus to 48.

1328 patients out of total of 1961 tested positive in Azad Jammu Kashmir, have been discharged after complete recovery from various health facilities across the state so far, the state health authorities told media Wednesday night.

The State Health Services authorities confirmed the registration of 24 new cases in AJK � which include 09 in Muzaffarabad, 05 each in Poonch and Bagh, 03 in Mirpur and 02 in Bhimbher districts.

The pandemic has so far claimed a total of 48 persons died of the pandemic across AJK include 18 in Muzaffarabad, 05 in Poonch district, 05 in Mirpur, 07 in Bhimbher 06 in Bagh and 05 in Kotli, 02 in Neelam valley district.

Among a total of 585 patients tested positive, 523 housed in various home isolation outside their respective districts and rest of 62 patients admitted in various state-run hospital in different parts of Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

A total of 467 new cases suspected of the pandemic, were tested in entire Azad Jammu Kashmir on Wednesday.

According to the State Health Authorities a total of 23399 suspected cases from various parts of the State were sent for test, of which a total of 1991 positive cases detected across the State so far, the authorities said.

At the same time AJK Health authorities said in a statement late Tuesday a total of 20574 persons were tested negative for COVID-19.

A total of 58 Quarantine centers are constantly engaged in serving the pandemic-hit suspects for their recovery in all ten districts of Azad Jammu & Kashmir.