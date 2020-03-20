UrduPoint.com
New Delhi Plots To Send Yasin Malik To Gallows: The Chairman Of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani

Umer Jamshaid 25 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 11:40 AM

New Delhi plots to send Yasin Malik to gallows: The Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani

The Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani while expressing concern over the announcement by Muhammad Yasin Malik to go on hunger strike till death has warned India that if anything happened to JKLF Chairman, New Delhi would be responsible for it, in Indian Occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :The Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani while expressing concern over the announcement by Muhammad Yasin Malik to go on hunger strike till death has warned India that if anything happened to JKLF Chairman, New Delhi would be responsible for it, in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

The APHC Chairman in a statement issued in Srinagar on Friday, said that India was plotting to send Muhammad Yasin Malik to the gallows and urged international institutions, human rights organizations and particularly the United Nations to take notice of the ordeal of illegally detained JKLF Chairman and play their role for the restoration of his rights, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Syed Ali Gilani said that Muhammad Yasin Malik had been making efforts for peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute for the past many decades. He expressed concern over the deteriorating health of JKLF Chairman saying that Muhammad Yasin Malik was suffering from several ailments and Indian authorities had illegally detained him.

