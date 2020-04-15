UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Domicile Law Has Become A Source Of Great Contention In IOK

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 05:31 PM

New domicile law has become a source of great contention in IOK

The new domicile law has become a source of great contention and unease in Indian occupied Kashmir, including even in Jammu province, the stronghold of the BJP in the territory

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :The new domicile law has become a source of great contention and unease in Indian occupied Kashmir, including even in Jammu province, the stronghold of the BJP in the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the law has entitled citizenship to any person who has resided in IOK for fifteen years. The rule has been relaxed for the central government employees who must have served in the territory for ten years for them as also their children to qualify for citizenship. The rule is even more lenient for the students from outside the region, who must have "studied for a period of seven years and appeared in Class 10th/12th examinations".

What is more it is now a tehsildar, as against a district magistrate earlier, who will be competent to issue a domicile certificate within his territorial jurisdiction.

The order has replaced the term permanent residents with 'domicile ', which means any person who has stayed in the region for 15 years.

This had triggered backlash not only in Kashmir but also in Jammu, the BJP's core constituency in the territory.

Leader of a major Jammu-based political outfit Panthers Party's Harshdev Singh had staged a solo protest against the law, so had other opposition leaders from the region including those of the newly floated Apni Party.

Besides, the social media threads from the region showed a deep resentment against the domicile law, particularly about the rule on jobs. This forced the BJP leadership in New Delhi to review the order in regard to jobs.

But the rest of the domicile law remains intact. Anyone who has resided in Kashmir for 15 years will obtain a domicile of the territory. The provision is easier for the already serving central government officials, their children and the students. This is feared to throw the territory open to settlement by outsiders. Hence the deep unease in the territory, more so, in Kashmir Valley, where people apprehend that the domicile law was geared to change the demography of the region.

However, what matters to the BJP is how Jammu sees the order. The people there were greatly upset over the jobs clause. But now that it has been addressed, the BJP would be keen to know the opinion of the people in Jammu about the rest of the law.

Related Topics

India Protest Social Media Jammu New Delhi Citizenship Media From Government Jobs Opposition

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $19.70 a barrel T ..

3 minutes ago

Coronavirus: Taskforce to facilitate information e ..

3 minutes ago

Over 100 trees suspicious cutting raises Pindities ..

2 minutes ago

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) nabs 115 pow ..

2 minutes ago

China's support to Pakistan to continue in combati ..

2 minutes ago

Rescheduled Tour de France to start August 29

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.