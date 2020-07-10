UrduPoint.com
New Media Policy Attempt To Kill Journalism,hide Ground Realities In IOK

Faizan Hashmi 33 seconds ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 03:42 PM

New media policy attempt to kill journalism,hide ground realities in IOK

In Indian Occupied Kashmir, analysts and journalists, criticizing the Indian government's recently introduced new media policy, have said that the policy is aimed at completely wiping out journalism and an attempt to control the narrative in the territory

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :In Indian Occupied Kashmir, analysts and journalists, criticizing the Indian government's recently introduced new media policy, have said that the policy is aimed at completely wiping out journalism and an attempt to control the narrative in the territory According to Kashmir Media Service,Anuradha Bhasin Jamwal, executive editor of Jammu-based English newspaper, Kashmir Times, said, "It's an attempt not only to gag and silence the media but also kill the media".

She added that the new regulation was an attempt to criminalize journalists by scrutinizing the content in the media and deciding what news was fake and anti-national.

"The purported aim of such a policy is to eliminate any media house that refuses to toe the government line," Anuradha Bhasin said while speaking to a foreign media outlet. She said, the government wants to control the media because its own script is failing.

