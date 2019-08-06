UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New York Times Denounces India's Move To Strip Occupied Kashmir Of Its Special Status

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 seconds ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 02:40 PM

New York Times denounces India's move to strip occupied Kashmir of its special status

A leading American newspaper has denounced Indian government decision to strip occupied Kashmir of its special status and called for preventing India's folly from escalating into unpredictable regional crisis

New York (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th August, 2019) A leading American newspaper has denounced Indian government decision to strip occupied Kashmir of its special status and called for preventing India's folly from escalating into unpredictable regional crisis.

In an editorial, The New York Times called New Delhi's move as dangerous and wrong.It said the United States and China must not allow Kashmir to become a pawn in their ongoing disputes.It said the United States, China, the United Nations and other powers with influence over India and Pakistan must urgently do what they can.

Related Topics

Pakistan India United Nations China New Delhi New York United States From Government

Recent Stories

China's banking system continues to optimize

5 minutes ago

BJP starts an anti-Pakistani policy: Special Assis ..

9 seconds ago

James Anderson ruled out of second Ashes Test with ..

11 seconds ago

Int'l HR bodies asked to pressure India to restore ..

13 seconds ago

1,800 dead as malaria 'epidemic' rages in Burundi: ..

15 seconds ago

Iraq condemns terrorists attack in Cairo

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.