New York (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th August, 2019) A leading American newspaper has denounced Indian government decision to strip occupied Kashmir of its special status and called for preventing India's folly from escalating into unpredictable regional crisis.

In an editorial, The New York Times called New Delhi's move as dangerous and wrong.It said the United States and China must not allow Kashmir to become a pawn in their ongoing disputes.It said the United States, China, the United Nations and other powers with influence over India and Pakistan must urgently do what they can.