NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Digital billboards at the iconic Times Square in New York flashed with the slogans of 'Stand with Kashmir' and 'Free Kashmir' to highlight the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the Indian occupied valley at a time when the world leaders are in the metropolitan to attend the 74th session of UN General Assembly.

Bursts of bright red light-emitting phrases in favour of Kashmiris, caught the attention of hundreds of visitors and international tourists, who got an awareness about the ongoing atrocities in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The huge display also altered with the words of 'Restore human rights' and 'Let Kashmir Speak'.

An upcoming 'Times Square Vigil' has also been planned by an organization Stand With Kashmir for Friday (September 27th) from 7 to 9 pm to be held between 46th and 47th Street and Broadway to resist Indian fascism, settler colonialism and human rights violations in the occupied valley.