NHC A Welfare Step Of Govt For The People Of AJK : Ershad Mehmud

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 01:41 PM

NHC a welfare step of govt for the people of AJK : Ershad Mehmud

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) AJK Secretary Information Ershad Mehmud on Tuesday termed National Health Cards(NHC) is a welfare step of government for the people of Azad Jammu & Kashmir

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) AJK Secretary Information Ershad Mehmud on Tuesday termed National Health Cards(NHC) is a welfare step of government for the people of Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

Talking to APP here. PTI AJK leader said that all citizens of Azad Jammu & Kashmir would be able to secure the free medical treatment through the national health card.

He said that issuance of the National Health Card to the AJK people the expenditures of the medical facilities would automatically be reduced through the quality treatment and health facilities through the NHC Public scheme in AJK.

He appreciated the allocation of compensatory relief of 2000 PKR each for over two million handicapped (physically disable ) persons by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Ershad said that on coming into power PTI AJK would manage revolutionary steps creating job opportunities for the unemployed youth including special persons in AJK.

He said that the PTI-led Federal Government neither believed in securing vested Political interests under the bogey of the National Health Card and nor the party would allow any body to hijack the mass welfare projects conceived and launched in various parts of Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

The PTI AJK leader said that the National Health Card was a great blessing from the Almighty Allah for rehabilitation of the ailing humanity especially the people below to the poverty line.

