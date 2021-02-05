NH&MP observe Kashmir Solidarity Day

The aim to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day was to highlight Kashmir issue and exposed Indian atrocities and brutalities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) before the international community

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :The aim to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day was to highlight Kashmir issue and exposed Indian atrocities and brutalities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) before the international community.

These views were expressed by National Highways and Motorways Police (NH&MP) Addl-IGP Headquarters Khalid Mehmood while leading a Kashmir Solidarity Day rally held at NH&MP Training College, Sheikhupura here on Friday.

He said that the world community should take notice of Indian human rights' violations and intervene to resolve Kashmir issue as per resolutions of United Nations and aspiration of Kashmiri people.

The participants of the rally were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favor of people of occupied Kashmir.

The participants chanted slogans against Indian atrocities and said that the day was not far when the people of Kashmir would get freedom from Indian forces.

Later, a speech competition was organized in which officers of NHMP highlighted the human rights violations by Indian forces and stressed the need for resolution of resolve Kashmir issue.