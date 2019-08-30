NHMP organise rally to express solidarity with Kashmiris

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :The National Highways Motorway Police (NHMP) Friday organised a rally to express solidarity with Kashmiris.

Commandant Training College DIG Mehboob Aslam led the rally while Deputy Commandant Training College SP Ghulam Qadir Sindhu, CPO/DSP Training Naseem Abbas, CPO/DSP Admin Timur Khan, DSP/CPO DLA Muhammad Khan Toor and others were also present.

The participants were carrying banners and placards besides demanding the world to play an active role to resolve the Kashmir issue.

They also chanted sky-high slogans against atrocities of India and said that one day occupied Kashmir would become a part of Pakistan.

The traffic was also symbolically stopped on Lahore Islamabad Motorway.

Talking to the media, DIG Mehboob Aslam said that Kashmir was lifeline of Pakistan which could not be given in hands of enemies.

"We express solidarity with people of the Indian Occupied Kashmir and strongly condemned its atrocities," he added.

He demanded that previous status of Kashmir should be restored and atrocities upon Kashmiris should be stopped immediately. He said the issue of Kashmir should be resolved as per the UN resolution.