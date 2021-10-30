UrduPoint.com

NIA Arrests Two Persons From IIOJK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Sat 30th October 2021 | 12:45 PM

NIA arrests two persons from IIOJK

India's infamous probe agency, National Investigation Agency (NIA), conducted raids at eight locations in the Kashmir Valley and arrested two persons in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :India's infamous probe agency, National Investigation Agency (NIA), conducted raids at eight locations in the Kashmir Valley and arrested two persons in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the NIA spokesperson in Srinagar said that the NIA conducted searches at eight locations in Srinagar, Sopore and Baramulla districts.

He said that the agency arrested two persons namely Amir Ahmad Gojri from Srinagar and Saddat Amin, from Sopore.

