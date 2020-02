NIA conducts raids in Badgam and Pulwama districts of IOK

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :India's National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday carried out fresh raids on the residences of Kashmiri youth in Badgam and Pulwama districts of Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Backed by Indian army and police personnel, the NIA completely sealed Khansahab area of Badgam district while troops were deployed in strength at all entry and exit points in the area, Kashmir Media Service reported.

In the meantime, NIA teams raided the residences of two youth identified as Saqib Ahmad Lone and Suhail Maqbool, simultaneously.

They were arrested by Indian police in the district, last week, on fake charges of being overground workers of mujahideen.

Meanwhile, the NIA also raided several locations in southern Kashmir's Pulwama district on Wednesday. Officers of National Investigation Agency and Indian Police took part in the raids.

The NIA teams raided houses in Kakapora, Qasbayar and several other areas ofthe district. They also conducted a raid on the residence of a youth, Zahid Sheikh, in Pulwama.