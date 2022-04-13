UrduPoint.com

NIA Misusing "anti-terror Laws" To Victimize Hurriyat Leaders: Wani

Sumaira FH Published April 13, 2022 | 01:41 PM

NIA misusing "anti-terror laws" to victimize Hurriyat leaders: Wani

Senior APHC leader Altaf Hussain Wani has strongly condemned the framing of charges under sedition laws against the Hurriyat leaders by the India's National Investigation Agency (NIA) saying that the notorious agency was misusing anti-terror laws to victimize Hurriyat leaders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :Senior APHC leader Altaf Hussain Wani has strongly condemned the framing of charges under sedition laws against the Hurriyat leaders by the India's National Investigation Agency (NIA) saying that the notorious agency was misusing anti-terror laws to victimize Hurriyat leaders.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, the APHC leader said that the NIA, after failing to produce any concrete evidence against the Hurriyat leaders in the court of law, was shamelessly abusing the law to victimize Nayeem Ahmed Khan and other leaders just for raising their voice for the voiceless and advocating for a just settlement of Kashmir dispute in line with the universally accepted principle of right to self-determination.

Terming illegal detention of Hurriyat leaders as sheer vengeance, Wani said that the NIA that has been working on the whims and fancies of the BJP leaders has miserably failed to provide any substantial evidence against the Kashmiri leaders who have been languishing in different jails outside the valley for past several years.

The allegations levelled against senior Hurriyat leaders and other political activists, he said were part of the Indian secret agencies' sponsored vilification campaign to demonize the resistance leadership.

Terming NIA authorities' act as a flagrant violation of basic human rights he said that such tactics would not deter Hurriyat leaders from pursuing the collective cause for which the people of Kashmir have rendered huge sacrifices.

"India must bear in mind the fact that Kashmiris could not be cowed down or coerced into submission", he said.

He urged the international human rights organizations to take effective notice of the matter and help release all illegally detained Kashmiris who have been arrested before and after 5th August 2019.

Related Topics

India Altaf Hussain August 2019 All From Court

Recent Stories

Trader gunned down in Kasur

Trader gunned down in Kasur

36 seconds ago
 'Too dangerous' for humanitarian corridors Wednesd ..

'Too dangerous' for humanitarian corridors Wednesday: Ukraine

39 seconds ago
 Asian stocks shrug off red-hot US inflation

Asian stocks shrug off red-hot US inflation

3 minutes ago
 Pervaiz Elahi to meet MPAs ahead of election for P ..

Pervaiz Elahi to meet MPAs ahead of election for Punjab CM

32 minutes ago
 IEA Lowers 2022 Global Oil Demand Growth Forecast ..

IEA Lowers 2022 Global Oil Demand Growth Forecast by 240,000 Bpd to 1.9Mln Bpd - ..

3 minutes ago
 California start-up sending tiny robots on fantast ..

California start-up sending tiny robots on fantastic voyage into brains

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.