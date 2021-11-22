NIA raids residence, office of rights activist Khurram Parvaiz in Srinagar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :The infamous National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday raided several locations including the residence and office of a prominent human rights activist in Srinagar.

The sleuths of NIA carried out searches at the residence and office of prominent human rights activist, Khurram Parvaiz in Srinagar, in connection with a false case already registered at NIA, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The residence of Khurram at Sonawar and office at Amira Kadal were searched by the sleuths of NIA.

The probing agency was assisted by the Indian police and paramilitary personnel who searched the office and residence thoroughly, media reports said.

Pertinently, last year NIA also searched the residences of Khurram Parvaiz at Sonwar residence in Srinagar.