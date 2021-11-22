UrduPoint.com

NIA Raids Residence, Office Of Rights Activist Khurram Parvaiz In Srinagar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 03:18 PM

NIA raids residence, office of rights activist Khurram Parvaiz in Srinagar

The infamous National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday raided several locations including the residence and office of a prominent human rights activist in Srinagar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :The infamous National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday raided several locations including the residence and office of a prominent human rights activist in Srinagar.

The sleuths of NIA carried out searches at the residence and office of prominent human rights activist, Khurram Parvaiz in Srinagar, in connection with a false case already registered at NIA, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The residence of Khurram at Sonawar and office at Amira Kadal were searched by the sleuths of NIA.

The probing agency was assisted by the Indian police and paramilitary personnel who searched the office and residence thoroughly, media reports said.

Pertinently, last year NIA also searched the residences of Khurram Parvaiz at Sonwar residence in Srinagar.

Related Topics

India Police Srinagar Media

Recent Stories

EU Countries Push Fewer Migrants Back to Belarus - ..

EU Countries Push Fewer Migrants Back to Belarus - Lukashenko

5 minutes ago
 92 new dengue cases reported from Punjab

92 new dengue cases reported from Punjab

5 minutes ago
 APHC demands UN Security Council meeting on Kashmi ..

APHC demands UN Security Council meeting on Kashmir

5 minutes ago
 Turkey confirms 21,177 daily COVID-19 cases

Turkey confirms 21,177 daily COVID-19 cases

8 minutes ago
 Chinese research team wins 2021 Gordon Bell Prize

Chinese research team wins 2021 Gordon Bell Prize

8 minutes ago
 Lieutenant General Faiz assumes Corps Commander Pe ..

Lieutenant General Faiz assumes Corps Commander Peshawar charge

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.