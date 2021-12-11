UrduPoint.com

Niazi Seeks International Attention Towards HR Violation In IIOJK.

Faizan Hashmi 37 seconds ago Sat 11th December 2021 | 08:14 PM

Niazi seeks international attention towards HR violation in IIOJK.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi on Saturday said that 484 innocent people had been martyred by Indian troops since 5th of August 2019 and over 2,000 were injured in different army operations and fire incidents on mobs

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi on Saturday said that 484 innocent people had been martyred by Indian troops since 5th of August 2019 and over 2,000 were injured in different army operations and fire incidents on mobs.

He expressed these views while talking to various delegations at Jammu and Kashmir House on Saturday.

He said people of Occupied Kashmir were looking towards the base camp and the government of Azad Kashmir will never leave them alone in this hour of trial and tribulations. He said the liberation of occupied Kashmir was the top priority of his government and all resources would be channelized to achieve this goal.

He said India had unleashed the systematic war of repressions in occupied Kashmir and constantly violating the Human Rights to crush the indigenous freedom movement.

The Prime Minister said more than 4,000 Kashmiri people were in various jails in India and Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and urged the United Nations to make special efforts for the release of Kashmiri leaders Musarat Alam Butt, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Asiya Andrabi, Khurram Pervez and others.

He said Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was still under constant detention in Srinagar. He said that political prisoners were being deprived of basic medical facilities while prominent Hurriyat leader Mohammad Ashraf Sahrai had died due to non-availability of timely medical aid.

The Prime Minister said that Kashmiri people will never compromise on their birthright of self-determination and the government stands with the Kashmiri people who have been struggling for the achievement of their fundamental right to self determination.

Related Topics

India Injured Occupied Kashmir Fire Prime Minister Army United Nations Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Died Jammu Srinagar Azad Jammu And Kashmir August 2019 All Government Top

Recent Stories

Saqr Ghobash and GNAT Speaker discuss parliamentar ..

Saqr Ghobash and GNAT Speaker discuss parliamentary cooperation

14 minutes ago
 Rulers offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait on deat ..

Rulers offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait on death of Sheikh Duaij Al Sabah

15 minutes ago
 No services for unvaccinated people after Dec 14: ..

No services for unvaccinated people after Dec 14: DC

33 seconds ago
 Anti-corona vaccination campaigns accelerate throu ..

Anti-corona vaccination campaigns accelerate throughout KP

35 seconds ago
 At least 50 feared dead in Kentucky as storms batt ..

At least 50 feared dead in Kentucky as storms batter US

37 seconds ago
 APHC concerned over plight of Kashmiri detainees i ..

APHC concerned over plight of Kashmiri detainees in hell-like jails

40 seconds ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.