No bilateral decision on Kashmir issue can withstand ground before UN verdict : Hameed Shaheen Alvi Adviser to ex-Prime Minister AJK

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) Hameed Shaheen Alvi Adviser to ex-Prime Minister AJK has said that no bilateral or regional dispensation on Kashmir dispute can withstand the ground in the presence of vivid United Nations Security Council's judgmental Kashmir plebiscite rulings.

In his Kashmir conversation with APP here Thursday, the Adviser said that for any practical reach to the stage of any decision over Kashmir dispute the representatives of the people of Jammu and Kashmir shall have to be associated with efforts; the actual key of the issue is in the hands of the Kashmiris whom the world community stands promised for a plebiscite settlement of this dispute which has claimed horrendous amount of human blood thus far.

Pakistan and India, he said, are parties to the dispute but factual affectees of this unresolved issue are people of Jammu and Kashmir, a mass of 23 millions; whenever that UN-devised plebiscite is held all sections of people of J&K, denizens of the state shall have to participate to decide the final destiny of political disposal of J&K region.

He suggested that disputants should sign a protocol that settlement of Kashmir dispute shall be effected via dialogue and dialogue only; once this is finalized the Kashmiris shall concentrate on talks aspects of the dispute that can be a good sign for the future of the region; he pleaded cessation of Indian atrocities in Kashmir as first move towards Kashmir Peace Push.