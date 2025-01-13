No compromise on the quality of studies in AJK-based medical colleges: Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq

(@FahadShabbir)

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq has said that no compromise would be made on the quality of

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq has said that no compromise would be made on the quality of education in the AJK-based medical colleges.

He was chairing the Governing Body meeting of Azad Jammu and Kashmir -based public sector Medical Colleges at Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis on Monday.

The AJK PM also stressed on maintaining transparency and merit in the process of admissions in the medical and other educational institutions of professional education in the state. The AJK Prime Minister assured on this occasion that the appointment of faculty and other issues related to medical colleges would be resolved on a priority basis.

The meeting was attended by government ministers including Nisar Ansar Abdali, Chaudhry Azhar Sadiq, Chief Secretary Flight Lieutenant (retd) Khushal Khan, Secretary Health Brigadier Muhammad Farid and Principals of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Medical Colleges, whereas Secretary Finance islam Zeb Khan and Vice Chancellor University of Health Sciences Ahsan Waheed Rathore participated through video link.

Participants of the meeting were briefed on the faculty and other matters relating to state-owned medical institutions.

On the occasion, the governing body approved 3 Nursing and Midwifery Colleges. The meeting also approved the merger of District Headquarters Hospital Hattian and Bagh with Azad Jammu Kashmir based Medical Colleges.

The board has also approved land for the Regional Center of CPSP in addition to approval of the appointments of faculty for the medical colleges.

APP/ahr/378