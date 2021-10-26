No freedom movement can be crushed with force: MNA

UrduPoint.com

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA) Sheikh Khurram Shehzad has said that no freedom movement can be crushed with force and India should shun the use of force in occupied Kashmir.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, she said that freedom of occupied Kashmir was crucial for maintaining peace in the region.

Therefore, the international bodies should play their role to ensure the right to self-determination and freedom to Kashmiri people.

He said that all government and semi-government offices should display black flags on their buildings on the black day, Oct 27, to protest against Indian aggression in occupied Kashmir.

