No justice for Muslims from Indian Kangaroo courts: Mushaal Malik

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Mushaal Hussein Mullick, Chairperson of the Peace and Culture Organization (PCO) has strongly rejected the unfair trial and judgment of conviction by India's Kangaroo courts and said there is no justice expected for Muslims from Modi's government.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, Mushaal Malik, wife of jailed Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik, said that this was not a verdict of court but it was a written order of Modi's regime against pro-freedom fighter Chairman Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Muhammad Yasin Malik.

She expressed that the unjust court ruling is a blatant violation of international law and basic norms of justice.

Mushaal said that it was not a decision but 'a murder of justice' which was unacceptable.

She said that Yasin Malik is a leader of the political pro-freedom movement and he clearly told to the Indian Kangaroo court that he would never beg the life from them.

It is pertinent to mention here that an Indian court has sentenced the illegally detained JKLF chief to life imprisonment in concocted cases to punish him for his leading role in the ongoing movement for Kashmir's freedom from Indian illegal occupation, she added.

Two life imprisonments have been given to Yasin Malik, besides that 10 years of rigorous imprisonment in ten offences and Rs 10 lakh penalty, all the punishments will run concurrently.

The JKLF Chairman, who has been languishing in New Delhi's infamous Tihar Jail for the last over four years, had told the court that he was not contesting the charges levelled against him under various sections of draconian law, Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), and Indian Penal Code including waging war against India as he did not have trust in the Indian judiciary.

Yasin Malik was arrested by Indian police from his residence in Srinagar in February 2019 and was later shifted to New Delhi's Tihar Jail.

She vowed that the one-sided and prejudice decision was unacceptable to Kashmiri people and they would contest it at all fora across the globe and would not sit idle until justice has been done.

"We will never give up, as the whole Kashmiri and Pakistani nation behind him. i appeal the Kashmiri people to continue with their struggle and should keep on raising voice in favour of Yasin Malik," she added.

"Yasin Malik is the bravest man to challenge the Hitler Modi of this era and we are all with him and pray for the safe release of the Lion of Kashmir", she vowed.

Mushaal stated that the iconic leader would never surrender and he would fight against the fascist Narandra Modi government till last drop of blood of his life.

The Hurriyat leader stated that the verdict against her husband and brave freedom fighter is a judicial murder and if the Indian brutal authorities did not reverse the decision, the war flames would engulf the whole India as well the region.

Mushaal lashed out at the fascist Indian authorities and said that the occupation authorities were influencing the judiciary to give biased decisions to silent the most powerful and peaceful voice of Kashmir freedom struggle.

"The courts can take the ultimate decision to satisfy the collective conscious of the society even if there is no evidence against the accused," she added.

The chairperson said that Yasin Malik's life is at risk under the brutal and fascist Hindutva regime as over dozens of senior hurriyat Kashmiri leaders were tortured to death or sentenced to death to dampen the courage of brave Kashmiri people.

Mushaal demanded that Yasin Malik should be admired for his contributions for the freedom struggle.

The chairperson thanked all those who are supporting Yasin Malik in this trying time.

She appealed the international community, UN bodies and human right organizations to shun the duplicity and play their due role in getting justice for Yasin Malik from the Indian courts, which are hell-bent to punish him wrongly for his sole crime to seek independence for people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).