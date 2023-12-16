No let-up in Kashmir struggle: Sardar Attique

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan former prime minister AJK has said that immense sacrifices by the Kashmiris for their right to self-choose their future destiny is a sacrosanct mission to be accomplished at all costs under all circumstances

MIRPUR ( AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 16th Dec, 2023) Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan former prime minister AJK has said that immense sacrifices by the Kashmiris for their right to self-choose their future destiny is a sacrosanct mission to be accomplished at all costs under all circumstances.

Immediate South Asian peace and security are linked with the resolution of the Kashmir dispute as openly acknowledged by the 1948, 1949 Kashmir rulings by the UN Security Council, he reminded.

He was addressing his party cadre attending the Fateha Khawani sessions held on Saturday at the graves of several Kashmiri elders buried in various graveyards in the Federal metropolis and its outskirts.

On Fateha Khawani Day observed for Kashmiri elders who had been exerting Kashmir cause role in their lifetime, Sardar Attique Khan President Muslim Conference said that an Indian occupier of a part of the Jammu and Kashmir region cannot deaden the spirit of Kashmiri rights fighters by any machination.

UN organization stands by the Kashmir cause right from the day this dispute erupted in South Asia in 1947. UN Security Council's rulings on the Kashmir dispute are an open support to the Kashmiris in their demand for implementation of self-determination rights as a solution, he pointed out, the Kashmiri leader said.

Muslim Conference observes the annual feature Fateha Khawani sessions by the grave sites of its passed away leading workers.

Prominent participants in the Fateha Khawani included Mrs Meherunnisa, the Secretary-General Muslim Conference and senior office holders. Floral wreaths were laid on the graves of the late party elders. On the occasion, prayers were held for the early liberation of India-held Kashmir and for the restoration of rights to the struggling people of Palestine.