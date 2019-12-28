UrduPoint.com
No Let Up In Miseries Of IOK People As Lockdown Enters 146th Day

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 28th December 2019 | 02:54 PM

In occupied Kashmir, there was no let up in the miseries of the residents of the Kashmir Valley as they continued to remain besieged on 146th consecutive day, Saturday

Srinagar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th December, 2019) In occupied Kashmir, there was no let up in the miseries of the residents of the Kashmir Valley as they continued to remain besieged on 146th consecutive day, Saturday restrictions under Section 144 remain enforced amid deployment of thousands of Indian troops, the people of the Valley are cut off from their immediate surroundings and the entire world due to ban on internet, text messaging and prepaid mobile services.The harshest cold weather has added to the miseries of the besieged people as they couldn't stock essential commodities for the winter season.

per a centuries-old practice, usually the inhabitants of the Valley used to store food stuff and firewood in abundance for the winter as the Srinagar-Jammu Highway - the only surface link of the region with the rest of the world - remains mostly closed due to snowfall and rains in the months of December and January.

However, this time around, they could not do so due to military lockdown which is in force since 5th August.

