No Muslim can compromise on dignity, honour of Holy Prophet

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st October, 2020) The Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan has strongly condemned the republication of blasphemous caricatures of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and anti-Muslim remarks of the French leaders.

Addressing an International Peace Conference on Inter-faith Harmony organized by National Youth Empowerment, AJK President expressed his utter disappointment over ongoing hateful campaign against the most revered personas of the Muslims and said Prophet Muhammad’s glorious position will not be affected by such malicious attempts.

He said those who are advocating Islamic phobia must realize that no Muslim can even imagine about compromising on the dignity and the honour of Holy Prophet Hazrat Mohammad (PBUH).

He said that peace and tranquillity is only possible by practising tolerance and harmony and Islamophobia sweeping across the western countries will extremely harm the efforts to bring different civilizations closer. He added that misunderstandings have to be eliminated and civilisations have to be brought forward.

Describing Islam as a religion of peace, Sardar Masood Khan said Islam is not just a religion of worship but a complete way of life. He added that Islam spread across the globe because of its teachings based on love and respect to humanity and this is why when almost 1500 years ago the Prophet of Islam Muhammad (PBUH) exited from the Cave of Hira alone and now there are almost 2 billion followers of Him around the world. The followers of Islam (Muslims), he said are not just Arab but belong to all races, ethnicities and colours.

Saying that Prophet (PBUH) was the greatest person in the history of mankind, Khan remarked that our prophet was a military leader, the most just among the justices, a lawgiver, a diplomat par excellence and the greatest social reformer.

The prophet, he said gave us the principles of human rights that are still followed by the world and He was the one who ended slavery and called for equality of all human beings, the President said and added that France is abusing the right to free speech. He said on one hand countries like France were promoting freedom of expression and on the other they were making laws to combat anti-semitism but no such law exists for anti-Islamism or other religion.

The world has united and boycotted French products but we should actually impose a Boycott Divestment and Sanctions movement against France or any other country advocating Islamophobic sentiments.

Referring to the situation of Occupied Kashmir, he said that India had invaded under the Hindutva ideology to eliminate Muslims and to establish Hindu rule in the region. The youth are being killed, and the whole Kashmiri nation is being subjected to ethnic cleansing, mothers, sisters and daughters in IIOJK are being dishonoured, and the inhabitants of the region are being deprived of their land, language, culture and identity.

The event was also addressed by Mohammad Abdullah Gul, Chairman Tehreek e Jawanan Pakistan o Kashmir and Rana Ghulam Muzaffar, Chief Executive Officer of National Youth Empowerment while representatives of all school of thoughts and minorities were in attendance.