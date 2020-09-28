No Muslim can compromise on Prophet (PBUH)'s dignity: AJK President

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan has said that the Kashmiri people are fully determined to frustrate India's evil designs, and to win the war to liberate their motherland from the illegal foreign rule

DHIRKOT (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020) The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan has said that the Kashmiri people are fully determined to frustrate India's evil designs, and to win the war to liberate their motherland from the illegal foreign rule.

Speaking as the chief guest at “Paigham-e-Qu’ran and Azadi-e-Kashmir Conference” at Surang Ahmabad Abad in Bagh district on Sunday, he said that India is stockpiling the weapons war arsenals of all kinds to kill people of Kashmir and Pakistan, but our message to fanatic Hindu leadership is clear and loud that wars may be fought with weapons and machines, but they are won by men imbibed with spirit and determination, and by the grace of Allah, Pakistanis and the Kashmiris will emerge victorious in the war because of their courage and determination.

The AJK president underlined that we are to carry forward our struggle with a strong determination, hope and strength, and are to give up crying about our weaknesses. He said that people of Jammu and Kashmir have been sacrificing their lives since 1947 and similarly Pakistan has been paying cost of its support to Kashmir cause for past seven decades.

Referring to the situation of occupied Kashmir, he said that India had invaded occupied Kashmir with full force. The youth are being killed, and the whole Kashmiri nation is being subjected to ethnic cleansing, mothers, sisters and daughters in IIOJK being dishonored, and the inhabitants of region are being deprived of their land, language, culture and identity.

He said that India's fear can be gauged from the statement of the coward former Indian Army chief in which he has said that ten years old Kashmiri child is more dangerous than the pellet gun because he shouts the slogan of freedom. What India is doing in Kashmir is ethnic cleansing, a war against humanity and war crimes and it would have to be accountable one day for it.

The AJK president said that no Muslim can even imagine about compromising on the dignity and honour of Holy Prophet Hazrat Mohammad (ﷺ). He urged religious scholars and the seminaries to produce students who are imbibed with the spirit of Jihad, and determined to inculcate unity among the whole Muslim ummah in order to fight the enemy. Khan added that we need the youth who are capable of playing a leadership role for not only the Muslim world but for the whole mankind.

Speaking on the Occasion, JUI leader Moulana Imtiaz Abbasi highly appreciated the constructive role being played by President Masood Khan in highlighting Kashmir issue at international level and also lauded his efforts in promotion of Quranic education in Azad Kashmir by strengthening Tajweedul Quran Trust.

The conference was addressed besides others by Amir Jamiyat Ulema-e-Islam Jammu and Kashmir Maulana Sayeed Yousuf, prominent religious scholar Maulana Sardar Imtiaz Abbasi, and Sheikhul Hadith Maulana Salim Ijaz.