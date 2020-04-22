No new COVID-19 case appears in AJK: Minister

Spokesperson of Azad Jammu & Kashmir government and Minister of State for Population Welfare and Informational Technology Dr. Mustafa Bashir on Wednesday said that no fresh positive case of coronavirus reported during last 24 hours and in the same duration samples of six new suspects were also taken across the State

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) : Spokesperson of Azad Jammu & Kashmir government and Minister of State for Population Welfare and Informational Technology Dr. Mustafa Bashir on Wednesday said that no fresh positive case of coronavirus reported during last 24 hours and in the same duration samples of six new suspects were also taken across the State.

Briefing journalists in the State's metropolis, he said that a total of 1416 suspected cases were sent for test, of whom the result of 1341 had been received with 51 positive cases. Out of 51 coronavirus positive cases, 23 had been fully recovered and discharged from the different health facilities across the state.

DGPR AJK Raja Azhar Iqbal and head of media wing of AJK Prime Minister Raja Wasim were also present on this occasion.

The minister said that out of 28 positive cases so far, one is admitted in Isolation Center in New City Teaching hospital Mirpur, 5 in DHQ Hospital Bhimbher, 8 in CMH Rawalakot, 8 in Palandri DHQ Hospital, 2 in isolation hospital Muzaffarabad, 3 in THQ Hospital Dudhyal and one in DHQ Hospital Bagh.

As many as, 1290 persons were tested negative for COVID-19 while results of 75 cases are awaited which are scheduled to reach in a day or two next he said.

The minister disclosed that the AJK government has established 60 quarantine centers in all ten districts of the state while officials of the health departments deputed at entry points of the state were busy round the clock in screening of the visitors.

PCR testing is being done at Virology Lab Abbas Institute of Medical Sciences, CMH Rawalakot and Divisional Headquarter Hospital Mirpur, he said.