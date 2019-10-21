No option but to prepare to counter Indian aggression: AJK president

The AJK President Sardar Masood Khan has said that after threats by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and growing Indian aggression at the Line of Control, the people of Pakistan and the liberated territory have no option but to prepare for war for their defense and the rights of the people of occupied territory

BIRMINGHAM (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019) The AJK President Sardar Masood Khan has said that after threats by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and growing Indian aggression at the Line of Control, the people of Pakistan and the liberated territory have no option but to prepare for war for their defense and the rights of the people of occupied territory.

"We have always talked of peace, but if the Indian rulers have chosen war, we are prepared to fight war for the existence and survival of our motherland," he added.

Addressing Kashmir conference organized by prominent spiritual figure Pir Noorul Arifeen here, he said that the Indian action of August 5 was designed to turn occupied Kashmir into its own colony and to make the Kashmiri people aliens in their own homeland.

The AJK president said that if India played the foul of attack on Pakistan or Azad Kashmir, it would have to pay a very high price for it.

"India's war hysteria and the campaigns today rising to materialize the dream of Hindu supremacy and the treatment being meted out by the Indian rulers to Muslims and other minorities, are not different from that of the Europe in 1938 when UK and France were busy in appeasing Adolf Hitler and hiding his crimes,", he said

He added that today India's Hitler Narendra Modi is doing the same to Kashmiri people which Hitler had done to Jews.

Sardar Masood Khan stressed the Pakistani and the Kashmiri community living in the UK, MPs and the civil society to start travel and economic boycott campaigns against India for its involvement in the worst human rights violations.

"They should follow the people of Jammu and Kashmir who have launched this campaign by blockade of appeal and walnut supply from Kashmir to India," he added. He said that the Kashmiri people were determined not to compromise on their freedom and the right to self-determination.

"The Kashmiri people are thankful to the UK parliament and its members for publicly voicing for the people of occupied territory, and condemning human rights violations by the Indian Army besides supporting right of self-determination of the Kashmiri people," he said and also thanked them for approved a resolution on Kashmir as per the expectations of the Kashmiri people.

The AJK president also appreciated for the European and the French parliaments besides China, Turkey, Malaysia and Iran for supporting the Kashmiri people. However, he regretted the mysterious silence of the governments of other influential countries, and observed that they were silent because of their economic and political interests.

The conference was addressed among others by Pir Noorul Arifeen, Pakistan Consul General Ahmer Ismail, Member European parliament Dr. Phil, Kashmiri leader Prof. Nazir Ahmed Shawl, Chairman Nations Without States Graham Wilson, Dr. Ranjeet Singh and Lord Nazir Ahmed.