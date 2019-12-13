No power on earth can compel Kashmiri people to give up their struggle: AJK president

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan Friday said no power on earth could compel the Kashmiri people to give up their struggle and Pakistan and Kashmir were inseparable and incomplete without each other

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ): Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan Friday said no power on earth could compel the Kashmiri people to give up their struggle and Pakistan and Kashmir were inseparable and incomplete without each other.

He made these remarks while addressing as chief guest at the inaugural ceremony of Kashmir Initiative Society at the University of Lahore, AJK Presidential secretariat statement said.

The AJK president said Kashmiris had been struggling for freedom despite having the option of remaining a sovereign state and added more than 500,000 Kashmiri people had so far sacrificed their lives in the quest to join Pakistan after 1947.

He hoped that Kashmir Initiative Society would serve as a focal point for the Pakistani students in regard to Kashmir issue.

Expressing concern over the lockdown of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Sardar Masood Khan said the August 5, action of India was taken without the consent of the Kashmiri people and all these moves constitute a violation of international law.

"Repression of Indian Army in occupied Kashmir, unprovoked firing along the Line of Control, and threats of Indian rulers to attack Pakistan and Azad Kashmir is pushing the region towards a disastrous nuclear war that will not only jeopardize peace in the region but could also have a global impact," he warned.

The president urged the students present on the occasion to prepare themselves for defeating India's nefarious designs and create awareness on the situation in IOJK.

He said by using modern means of communication including social media, the Kashmir issue needs to be highlighted so as to lessen the sufferings of the Kashmiris.

He said we must not be intimidated by India's strength and instead we must continue to excel at developing our knowledge economy to achieve economic prosperity.

"India is not infallible and we should work towards strengthening Pakistan," he said.

The AJK president said achieving liberation for the Kashmiris from Indian occupation was not a small task rather it would require concerted efforts.

He urged them to craft national unity in a dedicated manner and pursue the resolution of the Kashmir issue.

He said necessary steps were being gradually taken to make AJK a hub of domestic and foreign tourists.

The AJK, he emphasized had great potential to become a popular tourist destination because of its natural beauty, pleasant weather and unmatchable hospitality.

He added that the state government with the cooperation of the OIC and the federal government was working to preserve the history, culture and heritage of Kashmir. "More than 1.5 million tourists visit Azad Kashmir every year, which is an encouraging development," he added.