Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq on Thursday said no one would be allowed to challenge the writ of the government

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq on Thursday said no one would be allowed to challenge the writ of the government.

Addressing a meeting of secretaries of the government in Muzaffarabad, he said,"A government does not run on the whims and fancies of anyone, or on traditions and customs but by the Constitution and the rule of law." He said unfortunately, the misuse of law in AJK had brought the system to the brink of collapse. However, he would not spare even a moment in establishing the rule of law in the state till he remained in office, he affirmed.

"Executive authority does not necessarily mean that head of the state (PM) has unlimited powers", he said, adding there was no democracy without accountability.

Highlighting the role of bureaucracy, PM Anwar said,"Secretaries guarantee the self-respect of the government.

However, the power of posting and transfer entirely rests with the government, and all appointments and transfers of officers will be made on merit." He said good governance could not be established without the rule of law.

He said the government was accountable for every penny it collected in terms of taxes.

He said the cabinet committee on budget would be notified today. He asked the authorities concerned to start working on it (budget drafting) from tomorrow.

The prime minister also directed the authorities concerned to ensure the installation of biometric systems in all offices.

He said that respect for the judiciary was obligatory on all of them.

The meeting was attended by Senior Minister Colonel Retired Waqar Ahmed Noor, Minister Faisal Mumtaz Rathore, Chief Secretary Dr. Muhammad Usman Chachar and secretaries of AJK Government for various other departments.