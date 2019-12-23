UrduPoint.com
Normal Life Remains Crippled In IOK On 141st Day Of Lockdown

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 01:29 PM

Normal life remains crippled in IOK on 141st day of lockdown

In occupied Kashmir, normal life remains crippled in the Kashmir Valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu region due to continued military lockdown and siege on the 141st consecutive day

Srinagar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd December, 2019) In occupied Kashmir, normal life remains crippled in the Kashmir Valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu region due to continued military lockdown and siege on the 141st consecutive day.People continue to suffer due to restrictions imposed under Section 144 and continued suspension of prepaid mobile phone, text messaging and internet services in the territory.Representatives of several social and political organizations met in Jammu under the chair of Hurriyat leader and Chairman of Jammu Kashmir People's Movement (JKPM), Mir Shahid Saleem, to discuss the situation arising out of the anti-Muslim Citizenship Act passed by the RSS backed BJP in the Indian parliament recently.

The participants strongly condemned the bill and described it as a part of larger conspiracy to target the Muslim community in India and drive them out of the country.Mir Shahid Saleem, speaking at a seminar orgaised at Ghandi Peace Foundation, New Delhi said ever since Indian forces landed in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, India has been treating the territory with a colonial mindset.

The event was jointly organized by the Gandhi Peace Foundation, J&K Forum for Peace and Territorial Integrity, Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement Bangladesh Bharat Pakistan People's Forum, Haq Insaf Party, J&K People's Democratic Movement, Khudai Khidmatgar, Samajwadi Samagam, National Alliance of People's Movements, Socialist Party (India).The Delhi seminar was organized to make the Indian civil society feel the pain and sufferings of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Apart from representatives of Jammu and Kashmir, a large no of socio-political activists, writers, thinkers and human rights activists attended to the event.Meanwhile, two Indian police personnel were injured in an attack in Kishtwar town. The police personnel identified as Mohammad Saleem and Ajay Kumar were critically injured in the attack in Simna Colony near Kishtwar town.

