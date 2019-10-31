UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Normal Life Remains Crippled In IOK On 88th Day

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 01:33 PM

Normal life remains crippled in IOK on 88th day

Normal life remains disrupted in the Kashmir Valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu region owing to the unprecedented military clampdown and almost total communications blackout, which entered 88th straight day, in Indian Occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :Normal life remains disrupted in the Kashmir Valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu region owing to the unprecedented military clampdown and almost total communications blackout, which entered 88th straight day, in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

While landline and postpaid mobile phone services have been partially restored across the territory, all internet services and prepaid phone connectivity continue to remain suspended badly affecting people especially professionals, students, patients, doctors and media persons, reported by Kashmir Media Service.

Restrictions under Section 144 are also in place. Public transport is off the roads and train service too remains suspended. Barring opening of shops for few morning hours, business activities continue to remain crippled.

Offices and educational institutions witness very thin attendance. However, students are turning up to appear for the annual board examinations for class 10 and class 12 which began on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively.

On the other hand, in an event of far-reaching consequences, occupied Kashmir was officially split into two union territories at midnight Wednesday against the wishes of the people of the territory and in breach of international laws and India's own constitution.

Indian Administrative Service Officers, Girish Chandra Murmu and RK Mathur, who have been appointed the new Lieutenant Governors for the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh respectively, will be sworn in at separate functions in Srinagar and Leh today by the Chief Justice of the High Court of occupied Kashmir, Gita Mittal.

The Communist Party of India Marxist (CPI-M) in a statement issued in New Delhi termed as shameful the decision to formally declare separation of Ladakh from Jammu and Kashmir with effect from today.

It said that the territory was divided without taking the opinion of its citizens and reiterated its strong opposition to the abrogation of Article 370.

Related Topics

India Chief Justice Occupied Kashmir Internet Business Mobile Split Jammu Srinagar New Delhi Muslim Media Event All From Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Horrible scene of burning Tezgham train

12 minutes ago

N. Korea Fires Unidentified Projectile Toward Sea ..

8 minutes ago

UK bank Lloyds sinks into red on PPI scandal

3 minutes ago

Bank of Japan holds rates but hints at future cuts ..

10 minutes ago

Hit by scandal, boxing trials new judging system f ..

8 minutes ago

Nintendo first-half net profit down, but Switch bo ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.