Normal Life Remains Crippled In Kashmir Valley On 62nd Day

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 05th October 2019 | 01:18 PM

Normal life remains crippled in Kashmir valley on 62nd day

Normal life remained crippled in Kashmir valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu region due to continued military siege on 62nd consecutive day, in Indian Occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) :Normal life remained crippled in Kashmir valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu region due to continued military siege on 62nd consecutive day, in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

People continue to face immense hardships due to heavy presence of Indian troops in every nook and corner and suspension of means of communications, reported by Kashmir Media Service.

All shops, main markets and educational institutions continue to remain shut and public transport off the road in Kashmir valley as a mark of silent protest against repeal of special status of Kashmir by Narendra Modi-led communal Indian government.

The residents of Kashmir valley are facing severe hardships due to shortage of essential commodities due to continued blockade and fast approaching winter.

