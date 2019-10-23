Normal life remains crippled on 80th day in IOK

Amid unprecedented Indian military lockdown, normal life in the Kashmir Valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu region continues to remain disturbed for the 80th consecutive day, Wednesday , in Indian occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Amid unprecedented Indian military lockdown, normal life in the Kashmir Valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu region continues to remain disturbed for the 80th consecutive day, Wednesday , in Indian occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, people continue to observe complete shutdown as a mark of silent protest against the Indian occupation and revocation of the territory's special status. Shops and businesses establishments remain closed for most of the time except for few hours in the morning and evening while public transport is off the roads. Government offices and educational institutions are open but almost no one turns up.

Although the authorities have restored landline and some postpaid cellular connections but a total ban remains enforced on the internet and prepaid mobile phones. Being unable to speak with their loved ones, millions of people are suffering emotionally and psychologically as a direct result of the continuing siege.

Local newspapers have been reduced to few pages and they couldn't update their online editions since the 5th of August because of the gag on internet.

On the other hand, influential American lawmakers expressing serious concern over the situation in occupied Kashmir said India needs to uphold its commitment to human rights.