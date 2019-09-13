UrduPoint.com
Normal Life Remains Paralyzed In IOK On 40th Successive Day

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 12:21 PM

Normal life remains paralyzed in IOK on 40th successive day

In Indian occupied Kashmir, normal life remains paralyzed on 40th consecutive day on Friday due to continued curfew, restrictions and communication blackout imposed by the Indian government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :In Indian occupied Kashmir, normal life remains paralyzed on 40th consecutive day on Friday due to continued curfew, restrictions and communication blackout imposed by the Indian government.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the Kashmir valley is under continued military siege since August 5 when Modi-led Indian government repealed the special status of occupied Kashmir and imposed strict clampdown in the territory. Thousands of Indian troops have kept millions of Kashmiris confined to their homes during all these days.

Educational institutions, shops, markets and business establishments continue to remain closed while public transport remain off the roads across the Kashmir valley. Communication services like mobile, internet and tv channels are closed in the entire Kashmir valley and in some parts of Jammu region.

Patients, doctors and other medical staff are facing difficulties in reaching hospitals due to curfew and other restrictions.

food stuff, medicines and other essential commodities have run out of stocks adding to the miseries of the people.

The occupation authorities continue to place almost all Hurriyat leaders including Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai under house arrest or in jails. Over 11,000 Kashmiris including resistance leaders, political activists and youth have been arrested.

Even pro-India politicians like Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, Shah Faisal and Engineer Abdur Rasheed are also among those arrested.

Bureaucrat-turned-politician, Shah Faesal told the Delhi High Court on Thursday that hundreds of Kashmiris unlawfully detained in occupied Kashmir have no legal assistance.

Meanwhile, Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KCCI) has said that the occupied territory incurred Rs 3,900 Crore loss in 39 days of lockdown.

