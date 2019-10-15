UrduPoint.com
Normal Life Remains Paralyzed On 72nd Day In IOK

Umer Jamshaid 15 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 12:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Normal life in Indian Occupied Kashmir continues to remain paralyzed on the 72nd straight day on Tuesday, today, across the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, restrictions continue to remain imposed, shops closed except for few hours in the morning and evening, and schools and offices are empty and public transport is off the roads.

Heavy deployment of Indian forces and ban on pre-paid phones and internet services are causing great inconveniences to the people throughout the territory and what is adding to their agony is that the IOK administration has not given any indication of the internet being restored anytime soon.

Lack of communications has also inflicted untold miseries on the people. Not only have social interactions been severely affected but the economy has also suffered.

Patients are the worst victims of the military clampdown.

It has effectively cut people off not only from their immediate surroundings but also from the world. The information void in the absence of internet is often giving rise to the rumors and uncertainty.

According to media reports, a truck driver from Rajasthan was shot dead and his vehicle was set ablaze by unidentified gunmen in Shopian district on Monday evening.

An Indian soldier was killed and two others were injured when an Improvised Explosive Device went off in Nowgam area of Kupwara district in north Kashmir.

Executive Editor of Kashmir Times Anuradha Bhasin, in her rejoinder affidavit in the Indian Supreme Court, has said that New Delhi and the IOK administration have suppressed from the top court the relevant orders and notifications relating to communications shutdown and internet blockade in the Kashmir Valley.

