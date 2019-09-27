NPT expresses solidarity with Kashmiris

The freedom struggle of people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) will yield results soon, said Nazria-i-Pakistan Trust (NPT) Vice Chairman Dr Rafique Ahmad while talking to the media here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :The freedom struggle of people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) will yield results soon, said Nazria-i-Pakistan Trust (NPT) Vice Chairman Dr Rafique Ahmad while talking to the media here on Friday.

He said the violence against Kashmiris would definitely end soon. NPT Secretary Shahid Rasheed said, "Prevailing curfew in the held Kashmir has badly affected the routine life.

" He said that followers of all religions should come forward to put pressure on India to stop aggression against unarmed people of occupied Kashmir.

Also, solidarity was expressed on the premises of Aiwane-e-Karkunan-e- Pakistan with the Kashmiri brethren. A large number of people belonging to different walks of life expressed solidarity with the people of held Kashmir and condemned Indian atrocities.

The participants were carrying placards inscribed with different slogans like "Kashmir Banay Ga Pakistan" and others.