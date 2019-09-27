UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NPT Expresses Solidarity With Kashmiris

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 08:08 PM

NPT expresses solidarity with Kashmiris

The freedom struggle of people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) will yield results soon, said Nazria-i-Pakistan Trust (NPT) Vice Chairman Dr Rafique Ahmad while talking to the media here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :The freedom struggle of people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) will yield results soon, said Nazria-i-Pakistan Trust (NPT) Vice Chairman Dr Rafique Ahmad while talking to the media here on Friday.

He said the violence against Kashmiris would definitely end soon. NPT Secretary Shahid Rasheed said, "Prevailing curfew in the held Kashmir has badly affected the routine life.

" He said that followers of all religions should come forward to put pressure on India to stop aggression against unarmed people of occupied Kashmir.

Also, solidarity was expressed on the premises of Aiwane-e-Karkunan-e- Pakistan with the Kashmiri brethren. A large number of people belonging to different walks of life expressed solidarity with the people of held Kashmir and condemned Indian atrocities.

The participants were carrying placards inscribed with different slogans like "Kashmir Banay Ga Pakistan" and others.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Occupied Kashmir Media All

Recent Stories

21 members of six dacoit gangs arrested in Sialkot ..

2 minutes ago

Int'l partners assure full support to NDMA/ERRA ch ..

3 minutes ago

Police rewarded for recovering kidnapped newborn b ..

3 minutes ago

President Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry ..

8 minutes ago

Accounts department's staffers put up charter of d ..

8 minutes ago

Turk president to visit Pakistan in October

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.