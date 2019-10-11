NTC Observes Kashmir Day
National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC) Friday observed "Kashmir Day" to highlight the Indian atrocities in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir
NTC employees gathered at NTC HQs and marched towards D-Chowk to join the human chain on the call of Prime Minister Imran Khan,MD NTC, Brig Viqar Rashid Khan and NTC Employees attended participated in the rally at D Chowk and demonstrated their solidarity and support for the right of self-determination for the Kashmiris.