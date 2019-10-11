NTC observes Kashmir day

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC) Friday observed "Kashmir Day" to highlight the Indian atrocities in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

NTC employees gathered at NTC HQs and marched towards D-Chowk to join the human chain on the call of Prime Minister Imran Khan,MD NTC, Brig Viqar Rashid Khan and NTC Employees attended participated in the rally at D Chowk and demonstrated their solidarity and support for the right of self-determination for the Kashmiris.