NTC Observes Kashmir Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 05:50 PM

NTC observes Kashmir day

National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC) Friday observed "Kashmir Day" to highlight the Indian atrocities in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC) Friday observed "Kashmir Day" to highlight the Indian atrocities in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

NTC employees gathered at NTC HQs and marched towards D-Chowk to join the human chain on the call of Prime Minister Imran Khan,MD NTC, Brig Viqar Rashid Khan and NTC Employees attended participated in the rally at D Chowk and demonstrated their solidarity and support for the right of self-determination for the Kashmiris.

