MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 27th May, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said that the nuclear tests conducted by Pakistan on May 28, 1998, restored the strategic balance in the region and made Pakistan's defense impregnable.

The AJK President commended the exceptional role played by then Prime Minister of Pakistan Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto in initiating nuclear program.

He also highlighted Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto's significant role in development and advancement of Pakistan's missile technology.

"These initiatives had made Pakistan's defense invincible", the president said, adding no enemy can even dare to shed an evil eye on the country.

The president, while emphasizing on early and amicable settlement of the Kashmir dispute, said, " Kashmir, a nuclear flashpoint between India and Pakistan, has a potential to trigger a nuclear war between the two countries".

