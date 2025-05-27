- Home
- Kashmir
- Nuclear tests made Pakistan's defense impregnable: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister ..
Nuclear Tests Made Pakistan's Defense Impregnable: Azad Jammu And Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry
Sumaira FH Published May 27, 2025 | 10:24 PM
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said that the nuclear tests conducted by Pakistan on May 28, 1998, restored the strategic balance in the region and made Pakistan's defense impregnable
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 27th May, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said that the nuclear tests conducted by Pakistan on May 28, 1998, restored the strategic balance in the region and made Pakistan's defense impregnable.
The AJK President commended the exceptional role played by then Prime Minister of Pakistan Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto in initiating nuclear program.
He also highlighted Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto's significant role in development and advancement of Pakistan's missile technology.
"These initiatives had made Pakistan's defense invincible", the president said, adding no enemy can even dare to shed an evil eye on the country.
The president, while emphasizing on early and amicable settlement of the Kashmir dispute, said, " Kashmir, a nuclear flashpoint between India and Pakistan, has a potential to trigger a nuclear war between the two countries".
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of ADIA Board of Directors
Ministry of Finance holds workshop to boost crisis preparedness, forecasting cap ..
Girl’s body recovered from canal
Modi's provocative remarks against Pakistan serious violation of UN Charter: Pro ..
Two Pakistanis are among 57 UN peacekeepers to be honoured posthumously in New Y ..
Coordination committee meeting highlights efforts to enhance security public ser ..
Unidentified man killed by train
Nuclear tests made Pakistan's defense impregnable: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) ..
Blind murder case of 2024 solved
Zulhajj moon not sighted, Eid-ul-Azha to be celebrated on June 7: Ruet-e-Hilal C ..
Official blamed for forging land record, suspended
Institute of Sindhology announces recipients of 2020 literary awards
More Stories From Kashmir
-
Nuclear tests made Pakistan's defense impregnable: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister ..1 minute ago
-
Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq pays tribute to architects of Pakista ..17 minutes ago
-
AJK President seeks OIC's assistance to Kashmiris in securing their internationally-acknowledged ROS ..1 day ago
-
AJK Information minister thanks Azerbaijan for its support of Kashmiris' legitimate struggle for the ..4 days ago
-
FCDO meets Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas6 days ago
-
AJK PM Anwarul Haq strongly denounces Khuzdar terrorist act6 days ago
-
Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry warns India's Hindutva policies threa ..6 days ago
-
Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister (PM) Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq congratulates Syed Asim Munir on ..7 days ago
-
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry welcomes Trump’s mediatio ..7 days ago
-
Chairman KCEU lauds President Erdogan’s Support for Kashmir8 days ago
-
Kashmir-origin Engr Faisal Iqbal Ratayal appointed acting CEO NITB8 days ago
-
Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday12 days ago